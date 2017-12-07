Body Shop Business
Refinish/BASF
ago

BASF-Coated Show Cars Earn Praise at 2017 SEMA Show

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Ringbrothers 1972 AMC Javelin AMX, coated in custom BASF color, Jalop Gold Glasurit 55 Line, was awarded the Goodguys Gold Award and was runner-up for the Glasurit Best Paint Award at the 2017 SEMA Show.

Vehicles painted with BASF’s Glasurit and R-M paint lines received multiple awards and industry recognition at the recent 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

BASF-coated vehicles received the following recognition at SEMA 2017:

Ford Design Award

  • Honoring outstanding achievement in design, presented to the Hellwig Ford F-350, designed, built and painted by LGE-CTS Motorsports. The F-350 features BASF R-M Onyx HD.

Goodguys Gold Award

  • Rad Rides by Troy – 1929 Ford Model A Tudor, featuring BASF Glasurit 55 Line
  • Goolsby Customs – 1940 Ford Convertible, featuring BASF Glasurit 55 Line “Glasurit Cabernet, Goolsby Edition”
  • Ringbrothers – 1972 AMC Javelin AMX, featuring BASF Glasurit 55 Line “Jalop Gold”

Battle of the Builders Winner

  • Awarded to Troy Trepanier of Rad Rides by Troy for his 1929 Ford Model A Tudor featuring BASF Glasurit 55 Line

Battle of the Builders Top 12 Finalists

Finalists for the coveted award included:

  • Eddie’s Rod and Customs – 1963 Chevrolet Corvette, featuring BASF Glasurit 90 Line
  • Roadster Shop – 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, featuring BASF Glasurit 90 Line “Split Second Black”
Eddie’s Rod and Customs 1963 Chevrolet Corvette, coated in BASF Glasurit 90 Line, was named a Battle of the Builders Top 12 Finalist and awarded the Chevrolet Design Award at the 2017 SEMA Show.

Battle of the Builders Top 40 Finalists

  • 1954 Chevrolet 5700 COE, featuring BASF R-M Diamont from Legacy Innovations

Glasurit Best Paint Award

 Judged and awarded by Chip Foose of Foose Designs, honoring outstanding excellence in vehicle painting:

  • First place – 1940 Ford Convertible by Goolsby Customs
  • Runner-up – 1972 AMC Javelin AMX, by Ringbrothers
  • Second Runner-up – 1969 Chevrolet Camaro by Roadster Shop

Chevrolet Design Awards:

  • Car of the Year – Awarded to Eddie’s Rod and Custom for its 1963 Corvette
  • #ChevySEMA People’s Choice – Awarded to Roadster Shop for its 1969 Camaro

Best Vintage Build Domestic Award

  • Awarded to Bogi’s Garage, All-Female Build 1957 Chevy Truck, featuring BASF R-M Onyx HD Tenacious Teal

Mothers Shine Award Finalist

  •  Awarded to 1932 Ford Roadster, featuring BASF Star Fire Blue Glasurit 55 Line by Goolsby Customs

“Partnering with these incredibly talented builders allows us to share in their excitement every time their vehicles are recognized with so many prestigious awards,” said BASF North American Marketing Director Dan Bihlmeyer. “The acknowledgment highlights their extraordinary skills and BASFs superior paint products.”

For more information, visit www.basfrefinish.com.

