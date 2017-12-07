BASF-Coated Show Cars Earn Praise at 2017 SEMA Show

Vehicles painted with BASF’s Glasurit and R-M paint lines received multiple awards and industry recognition at the recent 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

BASF-coated vehicles received the following recognition at SEMA 2017:

Ford Design Award

Honoring outstanding achievement in design, presented to the Hellwig Ford F-350, designed, built and painted by LGE-CTS Motorsports. The F-350 features BASF R-M Onyx HD.

Goodguys Gold Award

Rad Rides by Troy – 1929 Ford Model A Tudor, featuring BASF Glasurit 55 Line

Goolsby Customs – 1940 Ford Convertible, featuring BASF Glasurit 55 Line “Glasurit Cabernet, Goolsby Edition”

Ringbrothers – 1972 AMC Javelin AMX, featuring BASF Glasurit 55 Line “Jalop Gold”

Battle of the Builders Winner

Awarded to Troy Trepanier of Rad Rides by Troy for his 1929 Ford Model A Tudor featuring BASF Glasurit 55 Line

Battle of the Builders Top 12 Finalists

Finalists for the coveted award included:

Eddie’s Rod and Customs – 1963 Chevrolet Corvette, featuring BASF Glasurit 90 Line

Roadster Shop – 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, featuring BASF Glasurit 90 Line “Split Second Black”

Battle of the Builders Top 40 Finalists

1954 Chevrolet 5700 COE, featuring BASF R-M Diamont from Legacy Innovations

Glasurit Best Paint Award

Judged and awarded by Chip Foose of Foose Designs, honoring outstanding excellence in vehicle painting:

First place – 1940 Ford Convertible by Goolsby Customs

Runner-up – 1972 AMC Javelin AMX, by Ringbrothers

Second Runner-up – 1969 Chevrolet Camaro by Roadster Shop

Chevrolet Design Awards:

Car of the Year – Awarded to Eddie’s Rod and Custom for its 1963 Corvette

#ChevySEMA People’s Choice – Awarded to Roadster Shop for its 1969 Camaro

Best Vintage Build Domestic Award

Awarded to Bogi’s Garage, All-Female Build 1957 Chevy Truck, featuring BASF R-M Onyx HD Tenacious Teal

Mothers Shine Award Finalist

Awarded to 1932 Ford Roadster, featuring BASF Star Fire Blue Glasurit 55 Line by Goolsby Customs

“Partnering with these incredibly talented builders allows us to share in their excitement every time their vehicles are recognized with so many prestigious awards,” said BASF North American Marketing Director Dan Bihlmeyer. “The acknowledgment highlights their extraordinary skills and BASFs superior paint products.”

For more information, visit www.basfrefinish.com.