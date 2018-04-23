BASF Expert to Discuss OEM Influence on Collision Repair Industry in Webinar for Refinish Distributors Alliance Customers

At the request of the Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA), Jeff Wildman, manager of OEM and industry relations for BASF, will present a webinar called “The Increasing Influence of OEMs on the Collision Industry.”

Available only to body shops that are customers of RDA members, the webinar is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern time on May 23. GoToWebinar will host the online event.

“Among industry associations, OEM collaborations, networking with colleagues throughout the industry and research conducted by BASF, everyone is reaching the same conclusion,” said Wildman. “OEM repair procedures are critical to proper repairs because ‘simple repairs’ no longer exist.”

Wildman will provide details on the changes in the collision industry, the extent of OEM influence and how it will continue to affect collision centers. He also will talk about the impact of technology, what it means to get a safe repair and how suppliers and distributors can support collision centers to properly repair vehicles and provide a positive customer experience for vehicle owners.

After the presentation, the audience will better understand that:

Vehicles continue to get more complex due to technology and electronics. There is no such thing as a “simple repair,” due to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). OEMs are becoming more involved in response to customer demand for safer vehicles. It is absolutely critical for collision centers to follow OEM repair procedures, have the proper training and use the proper equipment.

Wildman has been in the collision repair industry for more than 25 years. Currently, he is the BASF representative at industry and OEM meetings, and supports BASF’s global position with OEMs in North America. Wildman also is a member of the board of trustees for the Collision Industry Foundation.

Wildman first gave the presentation to RDA members in March, after which the presentation has been requested for an extended audience.

For information on registering for “BASF Presents: The Increasing Influence of OEMs on the Collision Industry,” contact RDA or an RDA member.