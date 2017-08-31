BASF Glasurit Paint on Winning Porsche at Concours d’Elegance

A 1952 Porsche 356 Reutter Cabriolet restored by Road Scholars of Durham, N.C., won Best in Class (Post War Open) at the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach, Calif.

This is only the second time a Porsche has won its class in a non-Porsche class.

“Winning Pebble is the top of the mountain in the Concours d’Elegance world,” said Cam Ingram, owner of Road Scholars. “It’s like winning the Super Bowl. The last time a Porsche won Best in Class was in 2011 with the 1950 356 Gmund Coupe we restored.”

The 1952 Porsche is painted Fashion Grey in Glasurit 55 Line, which was the original color when the car was produced.

“We love the finish and quality of Glasurit products,” said Ingram. “We use Glasurit paint because Porsche used it during production.”

Only 294 Cabriolets were made in 1952.

“We are so proud of Road Scholars and this history-making win and want to thank them for being such a dedicated Glasurit customer,” said Dan Bihlmeyer, BASF North America marketing director, automotive refinish. “Glasurit continues to set the standard for quality finishes.”