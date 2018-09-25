BASF to Host Repair Shop Educational Sessions at SEMA 2018

BASF Refinish Automotive Coatings announced it will be conducting two educational sessions as part of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series at the 2018 SEMA Show, as well as sponsoring the SCRS RDE OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit. Seminar leaders will discuss how shops can prepare for a future of collision with OEM procedures at the forefront of repairs and how to ensure a maximum reimbursement from insurers. SEMA takes place Oct. 30-Nov. 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“As the collision industry shifts, it is critical for industry experts to do everything in their power to ensure that shops are prepared to deal with it,” said Marvin Gillfillan, vice president, business management, BASF Automotive Refinish. “When shops are informed through events like the SCRS RDE series, everyone is better off – shops, dealers, suppliers, manufacturers and drivers.”

Each of the following seminars are offered through the SCRS Repairer Driven Education series, sponsored by BASF:

Leading the OEM Transition ( Session RD15 ) – Wednesday, October, 31, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – BASF’s Jeff Wildman and industry expert Steve Feltovich explore new vehicle technology and the impact on collision repair. They will explain what the influence of OEMs means for shops and how to lead the change in the market.

– – BASF’s Jeff Wildman and industry expert Steve Feltovich explore new vehicle technology and the impact on collision repair. They will explain what the influence of OEMs means for shops and how to lead the change in the market. Damage Assessment Documentation: Key Steps for Maximum Reimbursement (Session RD18) – Wednesday, October, 31, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – BASF’s John Shoemaker will follow his Effective Estimating and Basic Blueprinting courses to cover step-by-step documentation tips to help shops gain maximum reimbursement on scanning, related damage, measuring and structure repair time, adhesives and corrosion protection, mechanical repairs, tire documentation requirements and refinish operations like four-stage paint. Shoemaker will offer successful reimbursement processes for frequently challenged guidelines such as OEM repair procedures, recognized SOPs from 3M, information from DEG inquiries and missed operations identified in the SCRS Guide to Complete Repair Planning.

