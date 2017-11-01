BASF Launches Color Ideation at SEMA Show

BASF launched its Color Ideation service on Oct. 31 at the 2017 SEMA Show.

More than 20 custom car builders attended the invitation-only event hosted by Paul Czornij, BASF head of design.

“Color Ideation allows our customers to work hand in hand with the BASF design team and use our expertise in color trends and paint technology to create unique, stimulating finishes,” said Czornij. “We fully incorporate the customer’s ideas and wishes to ensure that they get the ultimate one-of-a-kind color they desire.”

The first customer to experience BASF’s Color Ideation process was Jonathan Goolsby of Goolsby Customs. Together, Goolsby and Czornij co-created the custom color Glasurit Cabernet, Goolsby edition, for the 1940 Ford convertible being unveiled at SEMA in the Lokar booth.

“The technical knowledge Paul and his team have about pigments and effects is amazing,” said Goolsby. “With BASF, we were able to create a color that is truly our own. And it looks every bit as stunning as we imagined.”

To find out more about BASF’s Color Ideation, visit http://www.refinish.basf.us/color_ideation.