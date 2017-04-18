Body Shop Business
BASF Named General Motors Supplier of the Year for 12th Time

From left to right: Randall Pappal, GM executive director Global Purchasing and Supply Chain; Sean McKeon, BASF vice president, global accounts, Automotive Coatings; Teressa Szelest, president, market and business development North America at BASF; and Greg Warden, GM executive director and global functional leader, Body Engineering.

For the 12th time since 2002, BASF has been named a 2016 General Motors Supplier of the Year.

A global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives chose the award winners. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in product purchasing, indirect purchasing, logistics, customer care and aftersales.

With its broad array of color solutions and modern paint processes, BASF’s Coatings division helps GM improve productivity and environmental performance.

“We are focused on building positive supplier relationships, bringing new, customer-centric innovations to GM and being the OEM of choice among suppliers,” said Steve Kiefer, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The companies we recognize not only have brought innovation, they delivered it with the quality our customers deserve.”

Added Teressa Szelest, president, Market and Business Development North America at BASF: “BASF’s relationship with GM demonstrates the importance of cultivating partnerships to drive innovation. There is a creative space that lies between a materials provider and a car manufacturer, and BASF looks to fill that with cutting-edge products and solutions.”

Szelest accepted the award on behalf of BASF at the 25th annual awards ceremony on March 31 in Orlando, Fla.

 

 

