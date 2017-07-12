BASF Named One of Canada’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing

Body Shop Business
BASF employees Mike Smith, production supervisor, and Barry Nicholas, Toronto site manager, review inventory levels in the warehouse of BASF’s Toronto site.

BASF was recently recognized as one of the best workplaces in manufacturing by Great Places to Work Canada. Great Places to Work analyzes employee feedback gathered through their Trust Index Survey to evaluate employee experience and the culture of the workplace. The Trust Index Survey includes principles such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

“At BASF, we take great pride in our employees as they are a key pillar to our success,” said Marcelo Lu, president, BASF Canada. “We work together every day to ensure that we are an inclusive and diverse workplace where our colleagues feel safe, supported, and encouraged to grow and develop.”

This year, through the Trust Index Survey, 93 percent of BASF Canada employees agreed that BASF is a safe place to work, 90 percent said they’re proud to work for BASF, and 85 percent said they intend to work for BASF for a long time.

This is the first time BASF has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing. Great Places to Work has more than 30 years of experience and research that defines what it means for an organization to be a great workplace.

