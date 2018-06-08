Body Shop Business
BASF Names Micro Distributor of the Year

BASF Automotive Refinish has named Micro Auto Paint & Supplies (Micro) its 2017 Distributor of the Year at the annual ColorSource conference. Approximately 135 single-line distribution partners attended the conference in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“Micro has been a critically important BASF partner in the midwest for over 30 years,” said Denise Kingstrom, distribution director for Automotive Refinish at BASF. “In 2017, they went above and beyond to grow with BASF and support us in getting our best-in-class products into new markets, while maintaining our ‘Customers First’ strategy with new and existing customers.”

Micro is a second-time winner of the BASF Distributor of the Year award.

“We are constantly pushing the envelope to keep our customers informed and ahead of the competition,” said Howard Hicks, Micro CEO. “We have a great team with BASF, and ColorSource allows us dedicated business development specialists and technical service reps, which gives us an extra edge over our competition.”

The ColorSource Elite Diamond Award was also presented to distributors with three years of consecutive growth:

  • A&F Paint & Supply
  • Capital Paint & Refinish LLC
  • Colortone Automotive Paint
  • Southeast PBE
  • Motorcar Colors
  • James Hess LTD
  • West Penn Laco, Inc.
