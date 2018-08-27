Body Shop Business
News/BASF
ago

BASF Now Accepting Entries for 2019 R-M Calendar

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing Introduces New DGi Pro Pod Digital Gauge

Collision Repair Education Foundation Accepting Instructor of the Year Nominations

BASF Now Accepting Entries for 2019 R-M Calendar

EstimateScrubber.com Adds P-Pages Made Easy

AASP/NJ to Host a Day with Mike Anderson and Friends

GM Launches New Collision Repair Network

Tesla Body Shops Now Open

Symach, DCR Systems Partner to Build Body Shop of the Future

Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 12: ADAS and Recalibration, Presented by Red Kap

Trump Administration to Roll Back Obama-Era CAFE Standards

BASF Automotive Refinish announced it is now accepting entries for its 2019 R-M calendar.

Every year, the R-M calendar features 13 of the most unique and outstanding vehicles finished with R-M paint in the U.S. and Canada.

If you believe you have what it takes to make your vehicle stand out from the rest, you can showcase those special details that make your vehicle one-of-a-kind. Submit your best photos to be considered for the calendar. Photos must be high resolution and submitted online by Sept. 24.

Complete details are included on basfrefinish.com and on the online submission form: http://refinish.basf.us/articles/submit-your-vehicle-for-the-2019-r-m-calendar/

For more information about BASF Automotive Refinish, visit basfrefinish.com.

Show Full Article