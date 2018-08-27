BASF Now Accepting Entries for 2019 R-M Calendar

BASF Automotive Refinish announced it is now accepting entries for its 2019 R-M calendar.

Every year, the R-M calendar features 13 of the most unique and outstanding vehicles finished with R-M paint in the U.S. and Canada.

If you believe you have what it takes to make your vehicle stand out from the rest, you can showcase those special details that make your vehicle one-of-a-kind. Submit your best photos to be considered for the calendar. Photos must be high resolution and submitted online by Sept. 24.

Complete details are included on basfrefinish.com and on the online submission form: http://refinish.basf.us/articles/submit-your-vehicle-for-the-2019-r-m-calendar/

For more information about BASF Automotive Refinish, visit basfrefinish.com.