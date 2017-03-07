BASF Announces Schedule for Bentley Level 1 and Level 2 Refinish Training Courses

The BASF Glasurit paint system continues to be the only paint system approved for the repair of Bentley vehicles. To ensure that all Bentley vehicles are repaired to their pre-accident condition, all Bentley-accredited technicians are required to be certified by BASF Glasurit trainers every three years.

Level 1 Training Schedule

The 2017 Bentley Level 1 Glasurit Refinish training schedule for North America is:

Course Description Dates Location BEN100 Glasurit 90 Line – National Rule March 14-16 Jessup, Md. BEN100 Glasurit 90 Line – Low VOC March 21-23 Buena Park, Calif.

This course provides technicians with comprehensive knowledge of correct Glasurit application techniques approved by Bentley. Level 1 concentrates on the repair procedures for Mirror, Piano and Satin finishes.

Level 2 Training Schedule

The 2017 Bentley Level 2 Glasurit Refinish training schedule for North America is:

Course Description Dates Location BEN200 Advanced Glasurit 90 Line – National Rule Aug. 1-3 Houston BEN200 Advanced Glasurit 90 Line – Low VOC Aug. 8-10 Buena Park, Calif.

This advanced-level course, taught by Glasurit Global trainers, will provide technicians with Glasurit repair processes developed to duplicate Bentley-exclusive finishes such as 3-coat Duo paint, Liquid Mercury and Matte Clear, and their correct use in the paint shop environment.

Bentley courses are only open to technicians at Bentley-accredited body shops. For more information and to enroll in the Bentley certified courses, email [email protected] or call (800) 201-1605.