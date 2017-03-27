Body Shop Business
News/BASF
ago

BASF R-M Refinish Paint Featured on Covestro Concept Electric Car

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

ABPA Supports Aftermarket Parts Bill in West Virginia

Autonomous Vehicles: Job Killers?

Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association Sets Date for 2017 Golf Outing

Abernethy Auto Body Owner Robert "Toby" Abernethy Passes Away

Indiana Salvage Yards Earn Clean Yard Award for Environmental Stewardship

Private-Equity Firm Advent International to Acquire CCC Information Services

State Farm Reports $7 Billion Underwriting Loss from Auto Insurance

Study: California and New Hampshire Worst States for Filing Auto Insurance Claims

Registration Open for NABC Regional Golf Fundraiser in Dallas

Claims Frequency, Repair Complexity Pushing Rental Days Higher

The Covestro display featuring the concept car with BASF’s R-M Onyx HD waterborne paint

BASF’s R-M brand will be featured at the 2017 European Coatings Show on a Covestro concept car. The show takes place April 4-6 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Covestro’s innovative concept for electric cars incorporates the latest trends in external design. The orange color was a specially developed paint formulation by the color and design experts at BASF’s coatings division and its R-M refinish paint brand. The formula is an ONYX HD waterborne paint.

“The effect of the color orange is to draw attention and create a sense of presence,” said Mark Gutjahr, BASF’s head of automotive color design Europe. “At the same time, the color is warm and passionate, expressing energy. To create a special optical effect, we used a metallic luminous orange, to harmonize with the black and anthracite gray accessories.”

Show Full Article