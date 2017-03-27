BASF’s R-M brand will be featured at the 2017 European Coatings Show on a Covestro concept car. The show takes place April 4-6 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Covestro’s innovative concept for electric cars incorporates the latest trends in external design. The orange color was a specially developed paint formulation by the color and design experts at BASF’s coatings division and its R-M refinish paint brand. The formula is an ONYX HD waterborne paint.

“The effect of the color orange is to draw attention and create a sense of presence,” said Mark Gutjahr, BASF’s head of automotive color design Europe. “At the same time, the color is warm and passionate, expressing energy. To create a special optical effect, we used a metallic luminous orange, to harmonize with the black and anthracite gray accessories.”