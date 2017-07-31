BASF Seeking Photos of Planes, Trains, Automobiles for 2018 R-M Calendar

BASF is looking for unique photos of vehicles, motorcycles, planes and other forms of transportation featuring its R-M finishes – Carizzma, Onyx HD, Diamont or Uno.

Every year, the R-M calendar from BASF Automotive Refinish features 13 of the most unique and outstanding vehicles finished with R-M paint in the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec).

Photos must be high-resolution and submitted by Aug. 5.

Details are included in the submission form at www.basfrefinish.com/contest.