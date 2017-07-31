Body Shop Business
Refinish/BASF
ago

BASF Seeking Photos of Planes, Trains, Automobiles for 2018 R-M Calendar

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Pro Spot Introduces New SP-5.3 MIG Welder

BASF Seeking Photos of Planes, Trains, Automobiles for 2018 R-M Calendar

Driver Totals Ferrari 430 Scuderia Just One Hour After Picking It Up

Subaru Recommends Pre- and Post-Repair Scanning for 2004 and Newer Models

Axalta Coating Systems Opens New Training Center in Western Australia

Dallas Couple Seeking $1 Million from Auto Body Shop that Glued Roof to Car: Lawsuit

Former Auto Body Office Assistant Gets Two Years in Prison for Embezzlement

You’ve Been Slimed! Hagfish Truck Triggers Creepy Collision in Oregon

Anti-Steering Measure Dies After Maine Governor’s Veto

ProSpot PR-5 Rivet Gun System Approved for Tesla Repairs

BASF is looking for unique photos of vehicles, motorcycles, planes and other forms of transportation featuring its R-M finishes – Carizzma, Onyx HD, Diamont or Uno.

Every year, the R-M calendar from BASF Automotive Refinish features 13 of the most unique and outstanding vehicles finished with R-M paint in the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec).

Photos must be high-resolution and submitted by Aug. 5.

Details are included in the submission form at www.basfrefinish.com/contest.

Show Full Article