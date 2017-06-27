Body Shop Business
Workforce Development/BASF
BASF Sponsors Society of Women Engineers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

BASF recently kicked off its sponsorship of the Detroit chapter of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) by hosting a professional development meeting at the company’s Southfield, Mich., campus.

The meeting featured individuals from various BASF business groups sharing information about their roles at the company. In addition, BASF attended the recent SWE Professional Development Conference and annual awards dinner.

“BASF is dedicated to advancing women in STEM careers,” said Denise Kingstrom, distribution director for Automotive Refinish, North America “The Detroit chapter of SWE has one of the largest memberships with a vision to be the center of information for women in engineering. It’s a perfect fit for BASF as we strive to encourage more women to consider engineering careers.”

As a national Corporate Partnership Council member of SWE, BASF supports diversity, creates and promotes opportunities for women engineers and technologists and supports many local chapters, the company said.

SWE is a national, not-for-profit educational and service organization that empowers women to succeed in the field of engineering. The organization provides training, scholarships, outreach and advocacy for its members.

