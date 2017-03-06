BASF Sponsors Student Meet-and-Greet with Industry Celebrities at NORTHEAST Show

BASF announced that it is bringing its “A-game” to the AASP-NJ NORTHEAST 2017 Automotive Services Show, not only as the Platinum sponsor but also with a display vehicle and industry celebrities.

Once again, BASF will be sponsoring an invitation-only, student meet-and-greet with Bogi from All Girls Garage, Jonathan Goolsby and Josh Henning from Goolsby Customs, and KC Mathieu from KC’s Paint Shop. These BASF ambassadors will be available to answer questions about BASF, the collision repair industry, other car-building topics and more, striving to encourage students to consider a career in collision repair.

“Time Merchant,” a 1932 Ford Roadster pickup truck, will also be on display at the BASF booth, displaying Glasurit 55 Line Starfire Blue, painted by Goolsby Customs.

Participants at the show will also have an opportunity to speak with the BASF team about BASF”s unique position as the No. 1 chemical supplier to the automotive industry, along with new products from Glasurit and R-M.