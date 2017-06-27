BASF Supports 6th Annual HRAA Car Show

BASF announced that it sponsored the Classic Muscle car category at the 6th Annual HRAA Car Show, which is held each year to support the Virginia Department of Veteran’s Services, Virginia Veteran and Family Support.

In addition, BASF Account Representative Jennifer Robertson and BASF Business Development Manager John Shoemaker passed out Chip Foose and Richard Petty posters, color wheels, pens and keychains.

“BASF is great to work with,” said Steve Jellerson, president of HRAA. “Sponsorships are key in growing our event, and it is a pleasure to work with John and Jennifer, who are wonderful representatives of [BASF] and the auto body shop industry. I look forward to their assistance again next year.”

First place in the Classic Muscle car category went to Bernard Chicoine with his 1967 Plymouth Barracuda. Modifications included functioning airbags, a late-model engine swap and an elaborate stereo system with a trunk-mounted TV.

Bob Huffman won second place for his 1972 Chevelle, and Richard Harvey won third place with his 1963 Falcon.

BASF’s Automotive Refinish business manufactures and markets coatings for the collision repair, commercial fleet and automotive specialty markets. Its paint products are supported by technical training programs, advanced color information systems, business management and planning tools. For more information, visit www.basfrefinish.com.