BASF Supports Maryland Body Shop’s Recycled Rides Donation to Needy Family

BASF announced that Charity Cars and the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides chose a single mother of three to receive a restored minivan from Criswell Collision of Annapolis, Md., supported by BASF, Allstate, Wheel Guys and Dents! Dents! Dents! Thanks to the teamwork of all these companies, single-mother Melissa Crockett from Annapolis is the new owner of a refurbished 2010 Honda Odyssey.

“There are no words to express my gratitude,” said Crockett. “This wonderful gift will help my family and me more than you can ever know.”

NABC’s Recycled Rides program, along with Charity Cars, selected Crockett from hundreds of candidates to receive the restored vehicle from Criswell Collision.

BASF, Criswell Collison’s paint partner, supplied the Alabaster Silver metallic paint from its premium Glasurit 90 Line through local distribution partner B&L Sales. BASF Business Development Manager John Shoemaker also attended the event to present a BASF-donated travel safety kit to Crockett and her family. The kit included a flashlight, safety vest, emergency tire repair kit, booster cables and distress flag.

“I talked about BASF’s dedication to safety,” said Shoemaker. “I told her BASF stood for Be Alert Safety First as I talked about the travel kit, then I showed her the best place to keep the kit in the storage bin in the back of the van.”

When Shoemaker opened the back of the van to show Crockett where to keep the safety kit, she and her children were surpised with Christmas gifts from Allstate employees loaded in the back of the car.

“It was very rewarding to be a part of this day,” said Shoemaker. “The opportunity to participate in providing a vehicle for Ms. Crockett and her family allowed me to pay it forward for some of the help my mother (also a single parent) received when I was a young child.”