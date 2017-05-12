BASF Supports Women’s Industry Network as 2017 Gold Sponsor

For the ninth year in a row, BASF supported the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) Educational Conference – held May 8-10 in Denver – as a Gold sponsor.

The company also sponsored a breakfast and the WIN Scholarship Industry Walk at the event.

BASF supports WIN at several events throughout the year.

“I joined WIN in 2010, and I’m excited to serve on the board of such a tremendous organization,” said BASF NA Distribution Director Denise Kingstrom. “WIN creates a network that supports women in the industry that allows us to develop personally and professionally, which is why BASF encourages our employees to participate. We had record attendance at the 2017 conference and look forward to expanding in years to come.”

The ability of the all-volunteer nonprofit to supports its members “depends upon the support and generosity of our sponsors across diverse industry segments,” said Petra Schroeder, WIN executive board chair.

“BASF has been supportive for years and in many ways, from sponsorship to in-kind donations, as well as encouraging BASF employees to become WIN members, and to work on WIN committees and serve on the WIN board,” Schroeder added. “We are grateful for this.”