BASF to Host NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication Event

BASF, in conjunction with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), will host a First Responders Emergency Extrication (FREE) event on Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the BASF Houston Competency Center for local first responders and body shops. Local firefighters are invited to learn about evolving vehicle design, including high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles.

The program is designed to educate first responders on how to most effectively and efficiently remove passengers from crashed vehicles and bring them to safety.

“As BASF spreads the word and prepares body shops for new vehicle technology and autonomous driving, we want to ensure that other members of our communities are prepared as well,” said Jeff Wildman, manager, OEM and industry relations for BASF. “First responders need different skills to extract passengers out of electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and those manufactured with high-strength steel and other new substrates.”

BASF is a long-time partner of NABC and has many employees involved in the FREE, Recycled Rides and Distracted Driving Initiatives. NABC holds FREE events throughout the United States in partnership with body shops and other industry partners.

