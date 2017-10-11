BASF to Showcase Premium Builds, New Products at SEMA 2017

BASF Automotive Refinish announced it will make more than a splash in the paint at SEMA 2017 with a display of premium builds in booth no. 20353, new color offerings, innovative new products and custom paint solutions. The company will host a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. at its booth located in the Racing and Performance area of Central Hall, featuring:

’57 Chevy Montage all-female build by Bogi Lateiner from All Girls Garage and over 80 other women in the aftermarket industry. The custom fan-voted R-M Onyx HD color will be revealed, along with the color name submitted by fans and selected by Bogi.

Foose 1971 Ford Mustang by SEMA Hall of Famer Chip Foose of Foose Designs, with a 2010 Mustang GT Engine, painted in Glasurit 90 Line “Mach Silver.”

Ringbrothers’ 1969 Charger, by Mike and Jim Ring, painted with Glasurit 55 Line “Greener on the Other Side.”

The Power of BASF arcs through displays of premium builds, business solutions and custom colors as follows:

Booth vehicles – In addition to the three unveils, the BASF booth will also exhibit: Goolsby Time Merchant, a 1932 Ford Roadster by Goolsby Customs featuring 55 Line custom color Glasurit “Light Star Fire Blue,” Goolsby edition developed with the BASF Color Ideation process; Roadster, a 2017 Garia Golf Car, a luxury golf car available as street legal, featuring BASF Coatings and other high quality automotive materials, for the most revolutionary design in the industry.

Glasurit Best Paint Award – Chip Foose will present the annual Glasurit Best Paint Award on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8:30 a.m. at booth no. 20353. Foose will judge all submitted vehicles that are on display at SEMA 2017 and are coated in Glasurit 22 Line, 55 Line or 90 Line products, including primer, basecoat and clearcoat.

KC’s Custom Colors – KC Mathieu of KC’s Paint Shop will launch the new KC’s Custom Colors by BASF R-M with a prominent display at the BASF booth.

BASF VisionPLUS – BASF is expanding its VisionPLUS value-added services platform to create a fully comprehensive suite of services designed to optimize body shop operations and deliver improved shop productivity.

The schedule of autograph sessions is as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Chip Foose, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Richard Petty, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Bogi Lateiner, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Bogi Lateiner, 10-11 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Chip Foose, 8:30-10 a.m.

KC Mathieu from KC’s Paint Shop, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Ralph Holguin from RMD Garage, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3

KC Mathieu from KC’s Paint Shop, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

“BASF offers our customers a complete partnership, starting from before the car is even built, through every repair or improvement it undergoes,” said Marvin Gillfillan, BASF vice president, Business Management, Automotive Refinish. “Our focus is to put customers first, improving productivity and profitability to help deliver the best customer experience to vehicle owners. Through our industry expertise, world-class reputation, and innovative products and solutions, we have a solution for every customer need.”

For more information, visit BASF booth no. 20353 at SEMA 2017, and follow #BASFSEMACollection on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for previews into BASF’s SEMA premieres and activities.