BASF VisionPLUS University Course to Focus on Pre-Repair Planning, Scheduling

VisionPLUS University, BASF’s series of seminars and workshops for body shops, will hold an Advanced Production Management class June 6 at the Audi Training Center in Ashburn, Va.

Geared toward production managers, damage writers, customer service reps and technicians, the course focuses on three areas: pre-repair planning, scheduling and segmenting repairs to eliminate the barriers to efficient production.

The course demonstrates the most efficient use of people, space and time to increase profits, deliver vehicles faster and increase collision center capacity and customer satisfaction, according to BASF Automotive Refinish.

“We are continuously looking to provide classes to help OEMs increase efficiency, profitability and customer service,” said BASF VisionPLUS Program Manager Craig Seelinger. “Our VisionPLUS University classes help improve efficiencies in the shop, front to back, and they are I-CAR–certified.”

Advanced Production Management also meets the Porsche Approved Collision Center program training requirement for estimators to attend a repair planning course.

“We feel that estimators need business-oriented training to go along with the technical training we provide them,” said Mike Kukavica, Porsche Cars NA collision repair technology instructor. “Estimators really have a complex job because they need to know how the repairs will be done, how to charge for what is actually being done and the negotiation they must conduct with the paying parties.”

 

