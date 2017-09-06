In Battle of Grizzly vs. Car, Bear Wins

In late July, a seven-year-old grizzly was crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Alberta when a car plowed into him at 60 mph.

The bear limped off into the bushes.

Although nobody in the car was hurt, the vehicle was totaled, which led wildlife officials to believe that the bear had perished.

But the grizzly is very much alive, Alberta Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips shared in a recent Facebook post.

“Encounters with wildlife often end badly,” Phillips said. “That’s why it’s so satisfying to share an amazing survival story.”

After the collision, readings from the bear’s tracking collar indicated that he was alive and moving. Three days later, staff members spotted him walking with a minor limp, but they kept their distance in case he had internal injuries.

In mid-August, conservation officials used a free-range dart to capture the bear in the Spray Lakes Provincial Park. That’s where the story gets even better.

“Not only were there no signs of broken bones or other injuries, the bear was actually gaining weight,” Phillips reported. “His ribs were fine, legs were fine. He was in great shape.”

According to Alberta Environment and Parks, the bear is one of 60 grizzles in Kananaskis Country and Banff National Park.

“This bear is known for sticking to corridors and staying away from people,” Phillips noted.

The parks department urges visitors to obey speed limits and keep their eyes on the road while driving. “We share our parks, paths and wild spaces with amazing animals like these.”