Bay-Area Chilton Auto Body Joins CARSTAR as New Largest MSO in Network

Eleven collision repair facilities in the San Francisco Bay area have joined the CARSTAR network, becoming the new largest MSO under the CARSTAR banner.

Mike Chilton, co-founder of Chilton Auto Body, is a second-generation repair center owner. Working for his father at his only location in the Bay Area, Chilton was introduced to the business at an early age as a technician. In 1986, he bought the small San Mateo facility and kept his father’s business going, expanding throughout the region as his customers’ needs grew.

“We were first interested in joining the CARSTAR team because they were flexible and willing to support our growth goals while staying true to our roots,” said Chilton. “We met most of the team at ‘Discovery Day’ in Charlotte, where we learned more about the organization and we were impressed with the knowledge and professionalism exhibited in every single person we met.”

With values that closely align to CARSTAR’s, CARSTAR states that Chilton Auto Body will continue to prioritize their customer needs and work to ensure each facility operates under the highest standards. All 11 locations are full-production facilities supporting all kinds of collision repairs. Each location is Tesla-certified and I-CAR Gold, with several additional accreditations pending.

“Mike’s passion for his business shines through each facility he and his team run, but they remain solid to the earth, fitting in perfectly with our principle of being humble and hungry,” said Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR North America. “CARSTAR has the resources available to help multi-store owners like Mike thrive in their markets, and I know with this boosted support, Chilton Auto Body will solidify their position as leaders in the Bay Area.”

Well-known in their region for their philanthropic efforts, Chilton Auto Body has given a tremendous amount back to their community. Most notably, the group contributed more than $25,000 to help those affected by the California wildfires last year, donates annually to the San Francisco 49ers Foundation and supports local causes.

Chilton Auto Body has begun renovations to officially brand their locations as CARSTAR, with the first two expected to be complete by early October.