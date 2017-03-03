BendPak Expands with 70,000-Square-Foot Shipping and Receiving Facility

After nearly seven months of construction, BendPak celebrated the grand opening of its new 70,000-square-foot shipping and receiving facility, which is one block from BendPak’s main headquarters in Santa Paula, Calif.

To commemorate its achievement, BendPak hosted a public ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring keynote speeches by BendPak management on the role and vision of the company in growing jobs in California and beyond.

“It’s finally here,” BendPak President and owner Don Henthorn said. “Couldn’t be prouder. This building will let us process the increasing number of orders we have for large freight shipments.”

The company announced that sales have increased dramatically in recent years, and cited a high level of company-wide success as the primary influence for the new expansion.

“The best part is that we’ve been able to work as normal while expanding,” said Jeff Kritzer, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “It’s all rolling out smoothly, which will allow us to put even more people to work in the coming months.”

Kritzer also indicated that BendPak plans to begin a second onsite warehouse project – even more ambitious than its latest expansion – later this year.

BendPak/Ranger manufactures car lifts, parking lifts, pipe benders and air compressors. For more information, contact BendPak (800) 253-2363 or visit www.bendpak.com.