Bill Proposing to Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections Stalls in Texas House

The House version of a Texas bill that would have eliminated mandatory safety inspections for motor vehicles failed to make it out of the Texas House of Representatives during the 85th legislative session.

As members of the Texas House and Senate prepare for their summer recess, lawmakers had until midnight on May 19 to approve any legislation for further consideration. Texas House Bill 3995 – the companion bill for Senate Bill 1588, which passed the Texas Senate on May 4 – did not make the cut.

Working with state and national partners, the Auto Care Association put pressure on legislators to defeat both the bill, as well as efforts to amend other legislation to which similar anti-inspection language would be added.

In addition, the Texas House passed an amendment to Texas SB 2076 that requires the Texas Department of Public Safety and Department of Motor Vehicles to conduct a study on the efficiency and necessity of actions related to titling, including vehicle registration and safety inspections. The Auto Care Association said it will continue to work with its coalition of partners to ensure that “the study appropriately considers the impacts on the auto care industry.”