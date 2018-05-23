Bill Proposing to Eliminate Annual Vehicle Inspections Dies in Missouri Legislature

Missouri lawmakers are on recess, and the Missouri Legislature closed its session without a floor vote on House Bill (HB) 1444.

Officially, the bill’s status is “dropped from the House calendar.”

If enacted, HB 1444 would have repealed Missouri’s vehicle safety inspection program. The 2018 Missouri legislative session has ended for the year.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) opposed the measure.

“ASA is proud of Missouri repairers who spoke up in opposition to House Bill 1444, which would have eliminated the state vehicle safety inspection program,” said Tom Piippo, ASA Mechanical Operations Committee director. “ASA presented testimony against HB 1444. This is an example of what repairers can do when they work together for a common goal. In this case, our goal was to protect one of the best vehicle safety inspection programs in the nation.”