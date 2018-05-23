Body Shop Business
Legislation/Vehicle Safety Inspections
ago

Bill Proposing to Eliminate Annual Vehicle Inspections Dies in Missouri Legislature

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Hunter Engineering Becomes Newest Corporate Member of Society of Collision Repair Specialists

3M, Collision Repair Education Foundation Launch 2018 ‘Hire Our Heroes’ Fundraiser

Gerber Parent Boyd Group Acquires Three Collision Repair Shops in Washington State

U.S. Automotive Sales: 'Healthy Start' to Summer Selling Season

Bill Proposing to Eliminate Annual Vehicle Inspections Dies in Missouri Legislature

Ford to Stop Selling Sedans in North America by 2020

Tesla Sees ‘Substantial Revenue-Generating Opportunities’ in Company-Owned Auto Body Shops Set to Open this Year

BMW Opens Certified Collision Repair Network to Independent Auto Body Shops

Houston Contractor Burned by Buying Flood-Damaged Pickup Truck Thought He’d Found a Good Deal

Gerber Parent Boyd Group Reports Strong First Quarter, Sees ‘Intensifying’ Opportunity for More Consolidation in Auto Body Industry

Missouri lawmakers are on recess, and the Missouri Legislature closed its session without a floor vote on House Bill (HB) 1444.

Officially, the bill’s status is “dropped from the House calendar.”

If enacted, HB 1444 would have repealed Missouri’s vehicle safety inspection program. The 2018 Missouri legislative session has ended for the year.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) opposed the measure.

“ASA is proud of Missouri repairers who spoke up in opposition to House Bill 1444, which would have eliminated the state vehicle safety inspection program,” said Tom Piippo, ASA Mechanical Operations Committee director. “ASA presented testimony against HB 1444. This is an example of what repairers can do when they work together for a common goal. In this case, our goal was to protect one of the best vehicle safety inspection programs in the nation.”