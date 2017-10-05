Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions Expands Again

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions announced it has purchased another additional facility to accommodate the demands of its continued growth. The new facility is located in Streetsboro, Ohio, and provides much needed additional warehouse space, along with additional shipping and receiving docks. The corporate office will continue to reside in Macedonia Ohio.

“Purchasing an additional facility enables us to process incoming product at a quicker pace with increased efficiencies,” said Jimmy Blackburn, co-owner of Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions. “This will allow us to reduce the cycle time necessary to add new product to our live inventory system, which ultimately leads to greater customer satisfaction. This acquisition continues to strengthen our position as the leader in the OEM wheel industry, and improve our outstanding customer service.”