Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions Extends Phone Order Hours

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions has announced that effective immediately, it has extended phone order assistance hours to better serve their rapidly expanding customer base. New phone hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

The decision to extend business hours comes after another year of growth and the desire to continually improve customer service to all of Blackburn’s valued customers. In addition, all orders placed Monday through Friday before 6:30 p.m. EST will ship the same day. Customers can place orders by calling 1-800-981-8321 during business hours or 24/7 via www.blackburnwheelfinder.com.

“The extended hours will improve our level of service to those operating in the western half of the country,” said Todd Deranek, vice president of sales and marketing. “This is a growing market for us for whom we value and desire to support.”

