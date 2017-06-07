Body Shop Business
Business/Blackhawk
ago

Blackhawk Partners with 1Collision Network

The 1Collision Network has designated Blackhawk as a strategic partner. With the designation, Blackhawk’s collision equipment products are a recommended choice for 1Collision Network body shop partners across the country.

“We want to thank the 1Collision Network for choosing Blackhawk as a preferred provider of products for collision equipment,” said David Zinkiewicz, product manager for Blackhawk. “The 1Collision Network is one of the nation’s premier providers of auto body and collision repair services, and we are honored to be a strategic partner and part of their growing network.”

In addition to Blackhawk collision equipment products, the strategic offering includes the John Bean undercar service equipment solutions and Snap-on tools and equipment.

Customers can learn more about Blackhawk collision equipment by calling (800) 558-4206 or visiting www.blackhawkcr.com.

