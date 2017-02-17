Body Shop Business
News/Mergers and Acquisitions
ago

Bloomberg: CCC Information Services Might Be on Selling Block for $3 Billion

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Audatex Donated $2.3 Million in Software Subscriptions in 2016 Through Collision Repair Education Foundation

Axalta, GoBabyGo to Custom-Fit Cars for Children with Disabilities at Daytona 500

Missouri Governor Appoints New Department of Insurance Head

Bloomberg: CCC Information Services Might Be on Selling Block for $3 Billion

Morgan Manufacturing PIN-LOC Series of Hooks PL-5K Starter Kit

Bloomberg: Owners of Service King Collision Repair Centers Mulling $2 Billion Sale

National Safety Council: Vehicle Miles Are Up, and So Are Fatalities

Owners of Seven California Collision Repair Shops Allegedly Scammed Insurers Out of $560,000

AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Survey Points to ‘Culture of Indifference’ Among Drivers

Technical Guides Cover Fundamental Principles of Pneumatic Tools

The private-equity firms that own CCC Information Services are exploring a possible sale of the company, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

TPG and Leonard Green & Partners “are working with an adviser to find a buyer for the Chicago-based company,” Bloomberg’s Kiel Porter wrote. The source “asked not to be identified because the information is private.”

CCC provides software for collision repairers, insurance companies and parts suppliers. The company’s client base includes more than 350 insurers and more than 22,000 repair facilities, according to the CCC website.

Leonard Green purchased CCC from Investcorp in 2013 for more than $550 million. Immediately after the sale, Leonard Green reportedly sold 50 percent of its interest in CCC Information Services to TPG.

It could be shaping up to be a busy year for mergers and acquisitions. The private-equity firms that own Service King reportedly are mulling a sale of the company for more than $2 billion.

Show Full Article