BMW Opens Certified Collision Repair Network to Independent Auto Body Shops

BMW recently said it will allow independent body shops to join its Certified Collision Repair Center network.

As part of the new program, BMW’s U.S. dealerships each can sponsor a maximum of two independent body shops to pursue certification with the automaker. The shops must be in the dealerships’ primary market areas, BMW noted.

At this time, more than half of BMW’s U.S. dealerships own and operate a body shop in its Certified Collision Repair Center network, “meaning they meet rigorous BMW standards for training, parts, equipment and repair procedures,” according to the automaker.

“With an ever-growing number of BMW vehicles on the road, including many that are 10 years and older, there has never been a better time to grow,” said Stephan Reiff, vice president, aftersales, BMW of North America. “By empowering BMW dealerships, this program creates new revenue opportunities for BMW dealers, and enables them to offer clients even greater access to BMW Certified Collision Repair Centers and the uncompromising quality, first-class service and peace of mind that this certification ensures.”

Each technician in the BMW-certified network receives more than 120 hours of “BMW vehicle-specific training,” and uses “tools and procedures designed from vehicle blueprints for pinpoint accuracy,” BMW explains on bmwserviceusa.com.

“Approved by BMW engineers, these techniques allow technicians to achieve body tolerances of 1 millimeter or less – far more precise than the industry standard,” BMW says on the web page.