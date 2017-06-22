Body Shop Business
Marketing/Professionals Auto Body
ago

Body Shop’s YouTube Ad: ‘Insurance Companies Are Bad, Really Bad’

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Mike Rowe Plugs SkillsUSA on ‘Fox and Friends’

Nicholas Schoolcraft Replaces Late Father at Phoenix Solutions Group

Body Shop’s YouTube Ad: ‘Insurance Companies Are Bad, Really Bad’

Travelers Would Feel Safer on Rocket Ship than Driverless Vehicle, Study Finds

As Drivers Get Higher, So Does Frequency of Collision Claims: Legalized Marijuana Study

Lawsuit By Three Kenosha, Wis., Body Shops Against State Farm Gets Green Light

Horrific Collision in Delaware Splits Hyundai Sonata in Half

Collision Repair Marketer Steve Schoolcraft Dead at 61

Bill Proposing to Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections Stalls in Texas House

Mitchell Clarifies Labor Hour Times for Diagnostic Scanning

 

It’s no secret that some collision repairers have contentious relationships with their insurance partners. In a new YouTube video, a Pennsylvania MSO lets consumers know just how he feels about the insurance industry.

Ron Perretta, owner of Professionals Auto Body in central Pennsylvania, urges consumers to avoid DRP shops in a YouTube spot titled, “Dishonest Insurance Companies.”

“Everyone knows how dishonest insurance companies are, short-cutting repairs by using junkyard and imitation parts, wanting to repair parts that should be replaced, and pushing hard to use their contracted shops that work for the insurance companies, not consumers,” Perretta asserts in the YouTube video, uploaded June 21.

Perretta, who started the business in 1979, reminds consumers that they have the right to choose which shop repairs their collision-damaged vehicles.

“Insurance companies are bad, really bad,” Perretta continues. “They think they can kick you around until you do what they want, like they do their contracted shops.”

In a separate YouTube video posted June 21, Perretta asserts that Progressive and State Farm are “the worst for short-cutting repairs.” As an alternative, Perretta recommends Erie Insurance, which has ranked highest among auto insurers in providing a satisfying purchase experience for five straight years in the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study.

“Dump these companies that try to bully you and push you around,” Perretta says.

  • George

    I think if the entire industry stopped contract work, for say… a month or two, it would give a good shock to the insurance industry and allow for a ‘reset’ to get the trade back on the right track. Thoughts?

  • Eric Rosenthal

    Awesome!

Show Full Article