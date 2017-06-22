Body Shop’s YouTube Ad: ‘Insurance Companies Are Bad, Really Bad’

It’s no secret that some collision repairers have contentious relationships with their insurance partners. In a new YouTube video, a Pennsylvania MSO lets consumers know just how he feels about the insurance industry.

Ron Perretta, owner of Professionals Auto Body in central Pennsylvania, urges consumers to avoid DRP shops in a YouTube spot titled, “Dishonest Insurance Companies.”

“Everyone knows how dishonest insurance companies are, short-cutting repairs by using junkyard and imitation parts, wanting to repair parts that should be replaced, and pushing hard to use their contracted shops that work for the insurance companies, not consumers,” Perretta asserts in the YouTube video, uploaded June 21.

Perretta, who started the business in 1979, reminds consumers that they have the right to choose which shop repairs their collision-damaged vehicles.

“Insurance companies are bad, really bad,” Perretta continues. “They think they can kick you around until you do what they want, like they do their contracted shops.”

In a separate YouTube video posted June 21, Perretta asserts that Progressive and State Farm are “the worst for short-cutting repairs.” As an alternative, Perretta recommends Erie Insurance, which has ranked highest among auto insurers in providing a satisfying purchase experience for five straight years in the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study.

“Dump these companies that try to bully you and push you around,” Perretta says.