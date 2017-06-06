Body Shop Business
Insurance/Parts
ago

BodyShop Business 2017 Industry Profile: Collision Repairers, Insurers Have Differing Views on OEM Parts

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Detroit High School Students Build 1965 Ford Daytona Coupe from 1,000 Parts

Chief Reintroduces Impulse Tilt Frame Rack

PPG Foundation Donates $163,000 for Greater Pittsburgh Educational Initiatives

BodyShop Business 2017 Industry Profile: Collision Repairers, Insurers Have Differing Views on OEM Parts

Service King Austin Teammates Raise $32,000 for Foster Angels of Central Texas

Tesla-Owned Collision Repair Shops: Coming Later this Year

Collision Repair Marketer Steve Schoolcraft Dead at 61

Tech Shortage: Onus on Collision Repairers to Educate Job Seekers About Automotive Career Opportunities

KAPE/Capital Paint: BASF ColorSource Distributor of the Year

Mike Rowe to College Grads: ‘Don’t Follow Your Passion’

The BodyShop Business 2017 Industry Profile survey suggests that many insurers push aftermarket crash parts for repairs.

Body shops responding to the survey indicated that 94 percent of new OEM parts provide an acceptable fit. Interestingly, the next-highest percentage (69 percent) is for recycled parts, followed by certified aftermarket parts (57 percent).

Shops said that 64 percent of their repair orders include new OEM crash parts, while 35 percent include certified aftermarket parts.

Perhaps one reason why 100 percent of ROs don’t include new OEM parts is this survey result: Nearly 80 percent of insurers won’t pay for OEM parts if a customer objects to the use of aftermarket parts.

Meanwhile, 92 percent of body shops said that an insurer has asked them to use recycled suspension parts on a repair.

Not surprisingly, 90 percent of shops said they believe it’s not the insurance carrier’s responsibility to determine the type of parts used in a collision repair.

For more results from the 2017 Industry Profile, read the May issue of BodyShop Business.

  • Harry

    You know why the shops prefer used vs A/M? Used are OEM, and have been fitted on a vehicle before, same goes for Reconditioned bumpers vs Capa bumpers

  • Nice Ride

    Take control of the repair. Your shop is liable, not the insurer.

Show Full Article