BodyShop Business 2017 Industry Profile: Collision Repairers, Insurers Have Differing Views on OEM Parts

The BodyShop Business 2017 Industry Profile survey suggests that many insurers push aftermarket crash parts for repairs.

Body shops responding to the survey indicated that 94 percent of new OEM parts provide an acceptable fit. Interestingly, the next-highest percentage (69 percent) is for recycled parts, followed by certified aftermarket parts (57 percent).

Shops said that 64 percent of their repair orders include new OEM crash parts, while 35 percent include certified aftermarket parts.

Perhaps one reason why 100 percent of ROs don’t include new OEM parts is this survey result: Nearly 80 percent of insurers won’t pay for OEM parts if a customer objects to the use of aftermarket parts.

Meanwhile, 92 percent of body shops said that an insurer has asked them to use recycled suspension parts on a repair.

Not surprisingly, 90 percent of shops said they believe it’s not the insurance carrier’s responsibility to determine the type of parts used in a collision repair.

