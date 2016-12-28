BodyShop Business on Holiday
We will not be distributing our e-newsletter on Monday, Jan. 2nd in observance of the New Year holiday. Our normal schedule will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd.
The staff of BodyShop Business wishes you and yours a safe and happy holiday weekend!
