BodyShop Business 2017 Industry Profile: Collision Repair a Family Affair

This probably won’t come as a surprise: 85 percent of shop owners run a family-owned collision repair facility, according to the BodyShop Business 2017 Industry Profile survey. That’s up ever-so-slightly from 84 percent in the 2015 survey.

The average shop has been open for 31 years, according to the 2017 survey results.

Nearly three-fourths of shops (69 percent) are independent – a percentage that’s pretty much unchanged from the 2015 and 2013 surveys.

The percentage of survey respondents who own more than one shop dropped from 24 percent in 2015 to 18 percent in 2017.

The survey also confirms that collision repair continues to be a male-dominated industry: 94 percent of shop owners are male (down from 95 percent in the 2015 survey).

More than one-third of shop owners (36 percent) indicated that high school is their highest education level, while 23 percent said they’re college grads. Another 19 percent went to a vocational school.

For more results from the 2017 Industry Profile, read the May issue of BodyShop Business.