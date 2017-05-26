BodyShop Business Industry Profile 2017: More Than Half of Shops Prepared for Aluminum

Aluminum is here to stay, Mitch Becker asserted in the April 2017 edition of BodyShop Business, and collision repairers seem to be getting the message.

More than half of collision repairers (61 percent) who responded to the BodyShop Business 2017 Industry Profile survey said they feel prepared to perform aluminum repairs.

Nearly three-fourths of respondents (69 percent) said at least one person in their shop received aluminum training in the past year.

However, other responses don’t exactly put an exclamation point on shops’ preparedness.

When asked if anyone in their shop is certified by an OE to perform aluminum repairs, 58 percent of collision repairers said no.

Another 76 percent of repairers said they aren’t certified to repair the Ford F-150.

The chart below shows the types of equipment that shops said they have on hand for aluminum repairs:

