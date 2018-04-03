BodyShop Business to Offer Free Webinar Sponsored by FinishMaster on Evaluating Your Paint and Materials Partner

BodyShop Business will be offering a free webinar sponsored by FinishMaster on Thursday, April 19 at 2 p.m. titled, “The Five Most Important Factors for Evaluating Your Paint and Materials Partner.”

According to a recent BodyShop Business study of 164 collision repair facilities, more than half of collision repair shops are using two or more suppliers on a regular basis.

No matter the size of your operation, the source of your materials makes a big difference to your shop’s efficiency and your bottom line. While getting great pricing is important, there are many other factors you also need to take into account.

Whether you’ve been using the same suppliers for years, or you frequently re-interview your vendors, you should attend this webinar to learn more about evaluating your materials source.

Learn the answers to these questions, and more, during our free webinar:

Why does it matter where my shop gets its materials?

What are the five most important factors collision shops are considering when choosing a supplier? (Hint: 164 shops told us price is not one of them!)

What is a service level agreement, and why do I care?

How can I make the right decision for my own shop?

To sign up for the webinar, click here. As a thank you for attending, 50 randomly-selected attendees will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.