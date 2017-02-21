Bodyshop Revolution, Maker of Gas Catalytic Drying Equipment, Enters the Canadian Market

Bodyshop Revolution North America, which makes the Greentech gas catalytic drying system and other body shop equipment, has established a distribution network in Canada.

On the heels of entering the U.S. market in 2015, Bodyshop Revolution noted that the TED Group and AutoQuip are among the distributors that will provide local sales and support for its technology and processes in Canada.

The TED Group, whose jobbing divisions are made up of Rondex, Canada Car Color and ABS Warehouse, supplies and services customers west of the Ontario border. The late Ted Greenwood founded the company in 1972, and his legacy continues on with his grandsons Bret and Everett.

“We are extremely excited to be working with Bodyshop Revolution, as we see that gas catalytic drying technology and their enhanced process methodology will take leading shops to the next level of performance and profit, which fits perfectly with our company’s vision and growth for the future, at the same time creating shorter shop cycles and increased throughput,” said Bret Greenwood, owner, sales and marketing, for Rondex.

Auto-Quip, which covers Ontario to Newfoundland is a second-generation, family-owned business that has been serving its customers needs for automotive equipment and supplies since 1959.

“Both the gas catalytic drying technology and the Bodyshop Revolution Production Logic process will add immense value to our existing and new customers, especially where they need to be able to increase throughput over and above a traditional spray-booth, have a space problem or specific bottlenecks they need to remove,” said Roger Turmel, owner and president of Auto-Quip. “With 70 percent gas savings and halving of booth cycle times, this technology is a real game-changer.”

Launched in 2011, Bodyshop Revolution claims that its Greentech technology can dry body filler, high-build primers and clear-coats in under than two minutes, using 70 percent less energy. When retrofitted, the system is able to double the throughput of a spraybooth, according to the company.