Bosch, Automotive Service Association to Present Webinar Training Series on Scanning, Recalibration

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) and Bosch are collaborating on a new webinar series that will cover diagnostic issues facing today’s collision and mechanical repair shops.

Topics will include diagnostic-tool selection, pre- and post-repair scanning, module reprogramming, advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) recalibration and others.

Each webinar will take place at noon Central time, with a 30-minute training session followed by a 15-minute Q&A session. Live webinars will be free to all ASA members and registered collision repair and mechanical service shops. However, recorded sessions only will be available to ASA member-shops.

Here’s the webinar schedule:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 17 – “Scanning the Future: Diagnostic Scan Trends Every Collision and Mechanical Professional Should Know”
    • To register, click here.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 21 – “In-House Money Makers: Diagnostic Pre- and Post-Scanning In-House Can Make You Money”
  • Wednesday, March 21 – “The Right Scan, the Right Way: Key Scan-Tool Procedures for Collision and Mechanical Repair”
  • Wednesday, April 18 – “You’ve Got the Power: Diagnostic Power in Your Hands”
  • Wednesday, May 16 – “Recalibrating Safety: The Road to Repairing Autonomous Vehicles – Collision-Avoidance System Recalibration”

“We designed this Wednesday webinar series to be a convenient training tool for our members to get advanced training without leaving their shop,” said Tony Molla, ASA vice president. “In addition, it offers prospective members a taste of the great training that is one of ASA’s strengths. We are excited to be partnering with Bosch, which is a respected leader in the automotive aftermarket.”

Mechanical and collision repair technicians will receive a certificate of completion from ASA and Bosch for attending each full class. Those attending all five classes will receive a certificate of acknowledgment for completing the ASA-Bosch training series.

For more information on ASA’s webinars, visit ASAshop.org/webinars.

