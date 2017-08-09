Body Shop Business
Boyd Group Adds Four Collision Repair Centers in Canada with Concours Acquisition

The Boyd Group added to its portfolio of auto body shops in Canada with the acquisition of Concours Collision Centers.

Concours, whose logo features a Chinese Shar-Pei accompanying the slogan “We take out the wrinkles,” has four collision repair facilities in Calgary, Alberta.

“We are excited to be expanding our presence in the Calgary region, a large market with a population of approximately 1.5 million,” said Eric Danberg, president of the Boyd Autobody & Glass operations. “Our new locations will complement our five other centers in the Calgary area and provide us with 16 locations in Alberta to better serve our customers and insurance partners.”

Ken Friesen and his management team at Concours will stay with the company, Danberg added.

The Winnipeg-based Boyd Group operates facilities in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive as well as in 20 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass.

