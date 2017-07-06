Boyd Group Opens Gerber Collision & Glass Center in Spokane, Wash.

The Boyd Group announced the June 27 opening of a Gerber Collision & Glass facility in Spokane, Wash.

The center previously operated as City South Auto Body of Spokane.

“With this location, we now have a repair center on the south side of the city, complementing our other four centers,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “We are proud to have built a strong presence in the region and look forward to serving new customers and our insurance partners with the same professional and friendly service that is the signature of all Gerber locations.”

Body shop owners who are interested in selling their facilities should contact Kim Allen, director of business development, at (847) 410-6003 or [email protected] .