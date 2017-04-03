The Boyd Group announced the March 31 opening of a Gerber Collision & Glass location in Hinesville, Ga., about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

“We are pleased to add this location, which adds to our presence in the coastal region of Georgia, between our locations in Savannah and Brunswick, Georgia,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “We look forward to becoming part of the Hinesville community and are excited to introduce the Gerber brand of professional and friendly service.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the United States. Interested collision repair center owners can contact Kim Allen, director of business development, at (847) 410-6003 or [email protected] .