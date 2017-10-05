British Columbia Craftsman Collision Stores Raise $34,000 for Salvation Army

Craftsman Collision’s British Columbia facilities raised nearly $34,000 for local Salvation Army Family Services through the MSO’s annual “Make a Dent” food drive.

“We are incredibly pleased with the results of the Make a Dent food drive and proud of all of our staff for volunteering their time for such a worthy cause,” said Janet Kones of Craftsman Collision. Kones served as the event’s organizer. “The customers of Save-On-Foods really stepped up with both food and cash donations, which we are so appreciative of. It will go a long way with helping families in need in the communities where the food drives were held.”

A few notables from the day:

Craftsman Collision Langley Downtown collected the most food items (1,742).

Craftsman Collision Nanaimo collected the most cash ($2,723).

Craftsman Collision runs the event annually, in partnership with Save-On-Foods and the Salvation Army. Craftsman Collision pledges to match every item donated, meaning that for every can donated, two cans make it onto the shelf at a local Salvation Army Family Services unit.

Since 2009, Craftsman Collision has raised nearly $285,000 in food and cash for the Salvation Army.

“Hunger is something we can all solve together,” said Rick Hatswell, COO of Vancouver-based Craftsman Collision. “We mobilized food, people and positivity, which made our Make a Dent food drive a big success. I’m really proud of all our staff who volunteered to do their part of ensuring no families go hungry in our communities.”