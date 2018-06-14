BSB Weekly Top News Recap: June 11-15
Missed an update? No problem! Here are stories that have been topping the charts with our readers all this week.
Top 5 Stories
1. Tesla to Open Body Shops in Top 10 Metro Areas by End of June
Following customer complaints about long repair wait times, the company announced that they will be opening their own body shops, with locations in the top 10 U.S. metro areas by the end of the month.
2. Why Won’t Anyone in the Automotive Industry Take Me Seriously?
In this month’s issue, our guest columnist Melissa Howard argues that shops should look for people with passion for the industry over training. Because you can teach training. Not passion.
3. Trump Administration Launches Investigation into Auto Imports
President Trump has initiated an investigation to determine if the import of automobiles and automotive parts into the U.S., threaten to impair national security. Various automotive organizations are against the tariffs and are rallying support within the industry.
4. GM Building New Set of Requirements for Collision Certification
Since last year, GM has talked of plans to launch a comprehensive collision certification program. Now, they have begun building a new set of requirements by rethinking current certification program models in order to create a more complete repair experience for shops and customers.
5. Fatal Tesla Crash Preliminary Investigation Report Issued
Tesla makes the list twice this week! The fatal Tesla crash preliminary investigation report has been issued and performance data from the vehicle shows what part the AutoPilot function potentially played in the crash among other factors.