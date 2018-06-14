BSB Weekly Top News Recap: June 11-15

Missed an update? No problem! Here are stories that have been topping the charts with our readers all this week.

Top 5 Stories

Following customer complaints about long repair wait times, the company announced that they will be opening their own body shops, with locations in the top 10 U.S. metro areas by the end of the month.

In this month’s issue, our guest columnist Melissa Howard argues that shops should look for people with passion for the industry over training. Because you can teach training. Not passion.

President Trump has initiated an investigation to determine if the import of automobiles and automotive parts into the U.S., threaten to impair national security. Various automotive organizations are against the tariffs and are rallying support within the industry.

Since last year, GM has talked of plans to launch a comprehensive collision certification program. Now, they have begun building a new set of requirements by rethinking current certification program models in order to create a more complete repair experience for shops and customers.

Tesla makes the list twice this week! The fatal Tesla crash preliminary investigation report has been issued and performance data from the vehicle shows what part the AutoPilot function potentially played in the crash among other factors.

