BumperDoc Announces Purchase of Flagship San Diego Location

BumperDoc, which develops BumperDoc Express Auto Body Repair Centers, announced the sale of its original shop to the husband and wife team of Jess and R.J. Coons.

Jess and R.J. are longtime BumperDoc customers and car enthusiasts.

The shop, which will continue operations as a BumperDoc franchise, is in San Diego. It was the company’s flagship business location and birthplace for the BumperDoc business concept.

Offering the shop to franchisees is another step in the company’s plan for continued growth, according to BumperDoc.

“Partnering with enthusiastic customer-service-oriented people like Jess and R.J. enables us to free up and re-direct people and resources in support of our continued expansion,” noted Triston Miller, BumperDoc CEO. “We know our customers are in great hands with Jess and R.J.”

BumperDoc describes itself as “an alternative to the traditional auto body shop.”

“Customers can find many different but related services conveniently located under one roof, including bumper repair, dent and door ding removal, window tinting, cloudy headlight restoration, auto detailing and more,” the company said. “ … Known for excellent finish and color match, and backed by warranty, customers can expect the finest results when having their car or truck repaired at BumperDoc.”

BumperDoc is offering franchise opportunities nationwide. For more information, contact Ray Wahoff at [email protected], or visit www.BumperDocFranchises.com.