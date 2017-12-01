BumperDoc Announces Two New Locations in Florida

BumperDoc recently announced that the organization has added two new locations in the Florida market as part of the company’s ongoing strategic growth initiative.

BumperDoc of Downtown Orlando, the third location in the Orlando area, is owned and operated by Miguel Gines, who brings an extensive background in the auto body industry. The shop is expected to open early in 2018. The new location is located near the heart of downtown and less than half a mile from Orlando City Stadium.

BumperDoc of Pompano Beach, the sixth location in South Florida, is owned and operated by Bernardo Naviera, a Venezuelan native.

“We are certainly proud of our continued growth across Florida,” said BumperDoc Franchises COO Rick Perez. “We are pleased to continue expanding BumperDoc’s offering to Florida motorists and the numerous automotive businesses in the state.”