Burning Rubber: Ford to Offer Standard Electronic Line-Lock on All 2018 Mustangs

Making it way easier to kick up a cloud of smoke when the traffic light turns green, Ford said it will offer electronic line-lock as a standard feature on all 2018 Mustangs – even those equipped with 2.3-liter EcoBoost engines.

Previously, the track-exclusive feature only was available on the V8-powered Mustang GT.

“We introduced line-lock on EcoBoost Mustangs because we didn’t want those customers to miss out,” said Mark Schaller, Ford Mustang marketing manager. “The number of people choosing EcoBoost power continues to grow globally, and with the increased torque and new features coming on the new Mustang, customers will not be disappointed.”

The feature is available with either the 10-speed SelectShift automatic or six-speed manual transmission.

“On models equipped with an available 12-inch, all-digital instrument display, drivers will see an industry-first, video-game-like animation of a spinning alloy wheel kicking up a cloud of smoke to indicate when the electronic line-lock feature is activated,” the automaker said.

Electronic line-lock is traditionally used by drag racers ahead of the starting line to heat up the tire rubber for improved traction when the start light goes green. The feature leverages state-of-the-art software technology that also allows amateur racecar drivers, particularly those competing in bracket racing, to achieve more consistent performance times.

Using steering wheel-mounted thumb switches, a driver toggles through a menu on the instrument cluster to activate electronic line-lock. Once engaged, the system builds pressure on the front brake calipers. Another button press holds the pressure for up to 15 seconds, allowing the driver to hit the throttle and spin the rear wheels while the car stays in place, according to Ford.

The Mustang also will offer new driver-assist features such as Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection.