California Autobody Association Los Angeles Hosts Chapter Meeting with Dave Luehr

The Los Angeles Chapter of the California Auto Body Association (CAA) announced it is hosting a meeting on Sept. 13, 2018, at Craftsman Collision USA featuring Dave Luehr, founder of Elite Body Shop Solutions and co-author of “The Secrets of America’s Greatest Body Shops,” who will discuss his new book. Craftsman Collision USA is located at 3250 Airport Way, Long Beach, Calif.

Registration and a meet-and-greet will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by a taco truck dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 6:30 p.m. The cost of registration is $60 for non-members and $40 for CAA members.

Luehr will be presenting on “The Six Secrets Revealed.” Having been a collision shop owner himself, Luehr deeply understands the challenges of the auto body industry and has made helping the independent collision repairer his life’s work as founder of Elite Body Shop Solutions. Each paid attendee will receive Dave Luehr’s book for free, compliments of Single Source/NCS.

In addition, diagnostic specialist Neil Hoffman from Mitchell International will offer a look into the future of Mitchells OEM’s database scrubbing at its beginning stages and the advantages of strategic partners. Mitchell recently partnered with GM after the company released its new collision repair network.

To RSVP, contact Cindy Shillito at (714) 944-4028 or [email protected].