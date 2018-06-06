Cadillac to Expand Super Cruise, V2X Communications

Cadillac has announced plans to expand the rollout of Super Cruise, the world’s first true hands-free driver assistance feature for the freeway, to be available on all Cadillac models beginning in 2020. After 2020, Super Cruise will make its introduction in other General Motors brands. Cadillac also plans to offer V2X communications in a high-volume crossover by 2023 and eventually expand the technology across Cadillac’s portfolio. Cadillac introduced vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications on the CTS sedan in 2017, which uses Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC) technology. Using the Basic Safety Message as a base, V2V can be extended to the roadway infrastructure and other roadway users (e.g., cyclists, pedestrians, etc.) establishing a V2X ecosystem. Using V2X, compatible vehicles can be notified of hazardous road conditions, traffic light statuses, changing work zones and more. With a range of nearly 1,000 feet, drivers can be alerted to possible threats in time to avoid a crash.

“The expansion of Super Cruise and V2X communications technology demonstrates Cadillac’s commitment to innovation, and to making customers’ lives better,” saidMark Reuss, GM executive vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain. “GM is just as committed to ushering in a new era of personal transportation, and technologies like these will enable it.”

The Super Cruise driver assistance feature is made possible by precision LiDAR map data, high precision GPS, a state-of-the-art driver attention system and a network of camera and radar sensors. It requires an active OnStar service plan with emergency services to function. Customers can drive hands-free on more than 130,000 miles of limited-access freeways in the U.S. and Canada. The driver attention system helps to keep drivers engaged and detects when drivers need to pay more attention to the road. Even while using Super Cruise, drivers must always pay attention and not use a handheld device.