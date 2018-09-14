Caliber Collision Opens Changing Lanes Falcon Academy for Training Soldiers in Collision Repair

Caliber Collision has announced the opening of its Changing Lanes Falcon Academy, an innovative training program designed to teach collision repair skills to soldiers at Ft. Carson in Colorado nearing completion of their military service.

Applications are now being accepted for Changing Lanes Falcon Academy classes. The first session started Aug. 28 with additional classes every seven weeks and 14 positions available in each. Participants in Changing Lanes receive free training, certification and employment opportunities prior to transitioning out of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Upon successful completion of the 18-week program, which consists of a combination of class instruction and hands-on training, participants receive employment offers at Caliber locations throughout Colorado and nationwide. Each graduate will also receive a $12,000 toolbox to jump-start their careers.

Falcon Academy in Colorado Springs is the third Changing Lanes Academy launched by Caliber Collision over the past 18 months. The first Changing Lanes Academy opened in 2017 at Ft. Bragg in Fayetteville, N.C., followed by Ft. Hood in Killeen, Texas.

“We appreciate all of our community partners who work to help our transitioning soldiers,” said Mike Webb, Fort Carson director of human resources. “Industry knowledge and skills that can help bridge the gap greatly assists them in their transition to the civilian life.”

To date, more than 100 service members have graduated from Caliber Collision’s Changing Lanes programs at Ft. Bragg and Ft. Hood. Caliber Collision anticipates an enrollment of 50 additional soldiers by the end of this year at Ft. Hood, Ft. Bragg, Ft. Carson and other military installations throughout the country. The company’s overall goal is to train 300 soldiers per year with the addition of Fort Carson.

“Changing Lanes is an absolute win-win for our military heroes and Caliber,” said Steve Grimshaw, CEO of Caliber Collision. “Transitioning soldiers gain valuable skills to jump-start a rewarding collision repair career. Caliber Collision benefits from bringing on board teammates whose military training and background mirror our core values and our commitment to provide complete satisfaction as we restore the rhythm of lives.”

To apply for the military service training program, visit [email protected].