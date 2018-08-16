Caliber Collision and Allstate Donate Recycled Ride to Needy Nevada Family

Caliber Collision Centers announced that it, along with Allstate, donated a refurbished 2013 Toyota Camry to a single mother and cancer survivor from Reno, Nev. Erika Macias received the life-changing gift of transportation at Hot August Nights, a classic car show.

Macias received the keys to the Camry from Caliber Collision, whose Carson City, Nev., teammates volunteered personal time to repair and restore the vehicle, which was provided by Allstate Insurance.

At the age of 36, Macias, a hard-working mother of two boys, was diagnosed with breast cancer. She received aggressive treatment that sent her through physical and mental trials. The treatment was also expensive, forcing the family to rent a smaller place to live, limit their spending on essentials and return their only vehicle back to the dealership.

“Hot August Nights, with its backdrop of beautifully restored classic cars, was the ideal venue to present Erika with the gift of transportation to help restore her to the rhythm of her life,” said Todd Dillender, senior vice president at Caliber Collision.

Caliber Collision and Allstate partnered on the car donation as part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program in which collision industry businesses team up to repair and donate cars to individuals in need.

“Through the years, we have helped many families dealing with tough situations,” said Chad Rhoads, regional claims leader at Allstate. “We are proud to be able to get these families back on the road by providing a means of transportation.”

Macias was nominated for the Recycled Rides vehicle by Moms On The Run, a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to local breast cancer patients undergoing treatment in the Reno community.

The Recycled Rides vehicle presentation is part of an all-day women’s program at Hot August Nights organized and hosted by Teresa Aquila of Teresa’s Garage Radio Show. The day-long program included Women On Wheelz, an all-women’s car show, and a seminar featuring notable women in the automotive and racing arenas.